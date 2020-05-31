DIGIORGIO, Anthony J. "Tony" Age 90, formerly of Miamisburg, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on Memorial Day, May 25,2020. Tony had a great love for God and was His faithful servant while on this earth. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Springboro, and a volunteer at Fellowship Tract League. Tony had a generous and compassionate heart for those who were in need and less fortunate. He especially loved his family and friends. He was born in Dover, Ohio on February 1, 1930, to Italian immigrant parents. He graduated from St. Joseph's High School, served in the Korean War, and had a long, successful career as the Broker of Tony J. DiGiorgio Realty. Tony enjoyed working in the garden, cooking, baking bread, long walks, bike rides, playing cards, checkers, and ping pong. He is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine "Kay"; his sons, Tony, Jr. and Michael; his parents, Guiseppi and Caterina (Princiotta) DiGiorgio; sisters, Josephine and Catherine DiGiorgio, Mary A. Cocca (Joe), and Angeline (Adam) Amistadi; and brothers, Salvatore and Ross (Santos) DiGiorgio. He is survived by his daughters, Cathy and Teresa; sons Jim (Dallas), Dino (Joe) (Pittsburgh); daughter-in-law, Susan; grandchildren, Andrew, Michael and Sarah; special friend, Betty Blankenship, and a host of devoted nieces and nephews. The family would like to extend a special thanks to all those who made Tony's walk with Alzheimer's Disease a joyous, loving, caring, and compassionate journey You know who you are. As Tony was known to say, he was "Blessed by the Best." The family asks that those who knew and loved Tony take a moment to give a prayer of thanks to God for his life. And then, to honor his passing, find a way to do some small selfless act of kindness to make another person's life better. Donations can be made to a charity of one's choice in memoriam. Private service. Care entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 31, 2020.