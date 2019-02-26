EVERS, Anthony J. "Tony" Age 88, of Kettering, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019. Tony was born on September 28, 1932 in St Louis, Missouri to the late Henry and Elizabeth Evers. He was a graduate of Cathedral Latin High School in Cleveland, OH, received his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Dayton in 1953, and received his M.S.E.E. degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1955. Tony then spent two years in the U.S. Army Signal Corps. From 1957-1963 he was a faculty member in the Electrical Engineering Department at Notre Dame, where he was voted the Outstanding Teacher by the student body. He was a Design Engineer at the National Cash Register Company from 1963-1966. From then until his retirement, Tony was a professor in the Electrical Engineering Department at the University of Dayton. He was an active member of Holy Angels Church and then St. Albert the Great parish. Tony is survived by his 11 sisters and brothers, Betty Grauer (Deceased Dean), Ann Hart (Denis), Cecilia Heaton (Deceased Chuck), Mary Louise Ellsworth (Deceased Lee), Ted Evers (Lucy), Carl Evers (Eileen), Rosie Chance, Jeanne Evers, Joanne Wallace (Doug), Patricia Longoria , Hank Evers (Lori) along with numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Family will receive friends beginning at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, February 27 at St. Albert the Great Church, 3033 Far Hills Ave. Kettering, OH. with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Burial at Calvary cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care given by the staff at Lincoln Park Manor. If desired, friends may make memorial contributions to their . Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary