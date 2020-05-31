GABBARD, Anthony "Tony" Age 62 of Middletown, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born November 13, 1957 in Middletown, the son of William J. and Harriett L. (Crow) Gabbard. Tony worked for the Square D Company for over 20 years and recently worked for the Hyde Park Golf Club. He loved motorcycles. Tony was preceded in death by his father, and a brother, Stephen Gabbard. He is survived by his mother, Harriett L. Gabbard; a brother, David (wife, Brenda) Gabbard; his sister-in-law, Tammy Gabbard; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Funeral services will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at the Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home with Pastor Richard McIntosh officiating. Visitation will be from 12:00 pm until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to share a memory or condolence.
Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2020.