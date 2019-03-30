Home

GOLDSMITH, Anthony T. Anthony T. Goldsmith of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at Hospice of Dayton. Born October 29, 1966. Son of Ernest & Darlene Goldsmith. Survived by his Mother Darlene, brothers Chuck and Derrick Goldsmith, and two step brothers Ramone and Sidney. He was preceded in death by his Father Ernest, Sr., & brother Christopher Goldsmith. Graveside Service will be held Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. - Woodland Cemetery Cremation Garden at the pond.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 30, 2019
