Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Anthony HOUSEMAN

Anthony HOUSEMAN Obituary
HOUSEMAN, Anthony Robert "Tony" 47, of West Carrollton, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. He was born November 23, 1972 in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his parents; Robert C. and Pauline (Mancz) Houseman, Jr.; brother, Benjamin T. (Clare) Houseman; sister, Maria K. Houseman; special niece, Bridget Houseman; aunts & uncles, Robert (Irene) Mancz, Phyllis Mancz, Judy (Phil) Deisher and Mary Mancz; as well as numerous cousins and friends. Tony was preceded in death by his aunt & uncle, Carol (Ron) Bergeron. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-8 PM on Friday, January 10, 2020 at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM on Saturday at Our Lady of Good Hope Church, 6 South Main St, Miamisburg. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made in Tony's memory to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton, 555 Valley St., Dayton, OH 45404. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 8, 2020
