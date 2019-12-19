Home

JACKSON, Anthony 60, of Dayton, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his beloved fiance Odelia Finley, children Anthony (Cherish) Jackson II, Felicia Jackson, Adam Jackson, Alex (Brittney) Jackson, Alonzo Jackson, 3 grandchildren, 1 brother. There will be a Gathering of Family and Friends at ZION BAPTIST CHURCH, 1684 Earlham Drive, Dayton 45406 on Saturday, December 21, 2019 starting at 11:00 followed by a Celebration of Anthony's life at 1:00 pm with Reverend Dr. Rodney Carter presiding. Burial will be in Dayton National Cemetery, 10:00 am Monday, December 23, 2019. Messages of sympathy, support and complete obituary may be seen at: www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 19, 2019
