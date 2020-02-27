|
KING, Anthony Mark 70, who resided in Xenia, Ohio but was from Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on February 22, 2020. Anthony was born September 23, 1949. He retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base and was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Anthony is survived by his children Ivy (Walter) Hodges of Dayton, Scott King of Florida, Todd (Ebony) King of Springfield, Quiana King of Cincinnati, Jovan (Jade) King of California and Brandon King of Jeffersonville; sisters Alicia King of Lorain, Cynthia (Percy) Davis of Springfield, fourteen grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; Uncles Sherman Humphrey of Springfield and Rufus Humphrey Sr. of Florida and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his significant other of many years that he loved dearly Lisa Dodge. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents Helen Humphrey and Wesley King, also a grandson that he thought the world of Tyree Anthony King (the orange man is what he called him) A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2 3 p.m. Saturday February 29, 2020 at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. A celebration of Anthony's life will follow at 3 p.m. Private burial with military honors will be in Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2020