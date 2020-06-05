LAUGHNER, Anthony Wayne "Tony" Age 59, of Thorn Hill, TN, formerly of Franklin, OH, passed away on June 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Cecil Laughner of Thorn Hill, TN; brother Tom Laughner of Franklin, OH; sister Diane Hatfield of Lexington, KY. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Margaret Laughner of Thorn Hill, TN; daughter Dianah (Wray) Barrett of Franklin, OH; loving sister Debbie (Dennis) Atkins of Thorn Hill, TN; special brother-in-law Don (Maria) Hatfield; Grandchildren Trevor Barrett, Brittney Barrett, Zach Barrett, Jayden Barrett, and Maria Westbrock; nephews Shawn and Brian Hatfield, and Chuck Laughner; niece Misty Baughman. Also a host of friends and relatives. Visitation will be at Coffey Funeral Home in Tazewell, TN, on June 6th from 5 until 7 PM. Services start at 7 PM at the funeral home. Burial in Clemont Cemetery Sunday, June 7th at 1 PM. Rev. Jason Coffey officiating. Singers will be Dry Valley Singers. Pallbearers: Brian Hatfield, Shawn Hatfield, Wray Barrett, Zach Barrett, Wendel Atkins, Jimmy Atkins, Brad Noah, Bo Epperson, Donald Montgomery, Earl Harville, Wendell Hipshire, and Trevor Barrett.



