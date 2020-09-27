MADDEN, Anthony ANTHONY MADDEN, age 83, passed away Sunday Sept 20th, 2020, at Springfield Regional, after many months of failing health. Born March 26th, 1937, in New York City to Jack & Edith Madden. Survived by his daughter, Lisa A Madden of Baltimore, MD; his sister, Sylvia Routzahn of Springfield with whom he resided and was lovingly cared by, sister, Alice Barrett of Bristol, TN; his nephew, Chris (Diana) Routzahn of Springfield, who both also contributed to his care, and his nephew's son, Chris Routzahn 2nd of Springfield. Anthony served his country honorably in the US Navy from 1954 to 1958. He was an appliance repairman in Baltimore and enjoyed all things electronic. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bearnedette Madden, and his companion, Jean Young. Per his wishes, there will be no services. The family expresses their appreciation to all who stood with Anthony during his illness, and to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home for their caring service. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
.