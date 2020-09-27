1/
Anthony MADDEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MADDEN, Anthony ANTHONY MADDEN, age 83, passed away Sunday Sept 20th, 2020, at Springfield Regional, after many months of failing health. Born March 26th, 1937, in New York City to Jack & Edith Madden. Survived by his daughter, Lisa A Madden of Baltimore, MD; his sister, Sylvia Routzahn of Springfield with whom he resided and was lovingly cared by, sister, Alice Barrett of Bristol, TN; his nephew, Chris (Diana) Routzahn of Springfield, who both also contributed to his care, and his nephew's son, Chris Routzahn 2nd of Springfield. Anthony served his country honorably in the US Navy from 1954 to 1958. He was an appliance repairman in Baltimore and enjoyed all things electronic. Preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bearnedette Madden, and his companion, Jean Young. Per his wishes, there will be no services. The family expresses their appreciation to all who stood with Anthony during his illness, and to Littleton and Rue Funeral Home for their caring service. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved