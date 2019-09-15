Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony McClanahan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony McClanahan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony McClanahan Obituary
MCCLANAHAN, Anthony Ryan "Tony" 36, of Springfield, passed away September 7, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center. He was born July 8, 1983 in Springfield, the son of Christopher A. and Darla F. (Pence) McClanahan. Tony was a gentle and kind soul who took great care of his dad. He enjoyed working with electronics. Survivors include his parents, Christopher and Darla McClanahan of Springfield; brother, Jason B. McClanahan; sister, Holli R. McClanahan, both of Springfield; niece, Christina R. McClanahan; uncle, Silver (Wilma) McClanahan; and cousins, Sil Jr. and Tina McClanahan, Ralph and Jay Sowers, Joe Lewis, and Diana Espich and her children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard G. and Helen R. McClanahan. Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Download Now