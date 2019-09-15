|
|
MCCLANAHAN, Anthony Ryan "Tony" 36, of Springfield, passed away September 7, 2019 at the OSU Medical Center. He was born July 8, 1983 in Springfield, the son of Christopher A. and Darla F. (Pence) McClanahan. Tony was a gentle and kind soul who took great care of his dad. He enjoyed working with electronics. Survivors include his parents, Christopher and Darla McClanahan of Springfield; brother, Jason B. McClanahan; sister, Holli R. McClanahan, both of Springfield; niece, Christina R. McClanahan; uncle, Silver (Wilma) McClanahan; and cousins, Sil Jr. and Tina McClanahan, Ralph and Jay Sowers, Joe Lewis, and Diana Espich and her children and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bernard G. and Helen R. McClanahan. Visitation will be held from 3-4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 18 in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 15, 2019