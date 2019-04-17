McGLOTHEN, Anthony "Andy" Age 55, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 at Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties where he had been a patient for three days. He was born November 24, 1963 in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. He graduated from Madison High School Class of 1982, and was a self-employed landscaper. Andy was a member of the Poasttown First Church of God. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed being outdoors. Preceding him in death was his father, Mark Edwin McGlothen, Sr. He is survived by one daughter, Kelly Ann McGlothen; his mother, Gwendolyn (Chambers) McGlothen; one brother, Mark E. (Kathy) McGlothen, Jr.; three sisters, Pamela A. Murrill, Lisa K. (Rick) Cottongim and Jennifer Highley; three grandchildren, Nona Marie, Brandon Michael and Mariah Shiann; several nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends. Visitation will be Monday, April 22, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Poasttown First Church of God, 6376 Middletown-Germantown Road, Middletown (Madison Township), Ohio 45042, followed by services at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Kevin Beck officiating. Interment will be at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Poasttown, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to the church. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary