Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
(513) 829-6257
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Avance Funeral Home & Crematory
4976 Winton Road
Fairfield, OH 45014
Interment
Following Services
Rose Hill Burial Park
Hamilton, OH
Anthony Pohlman Obituary
POHLMAN, Anthony "Tony" Son of Herman Ray (wife Kelly Pohlman) and mother Rita Pohlman passed away on December 31st in Martinsburg, WV. Tony spent most of his childhood in Hamilton, OH where he graduated in 1993 from Hamilton High. While there he was a leader in multiple sports. He went on to graduate from the University of Cincinnati and completed his Master's Degree in Health Administration at the University of Kentucky. He was employed by the University Medical Center in the Neuroscience Department. He leaves behind: a young son Aiden Ray Pohlman, that was the center of his world. They resided together in Lexington, KY until his death. Together they enjoyed watching UK basketball, vacationing at the beach and playing video games. Also, his brother and best friend, James Ray Pohlman, sister in law Megan; Nephew Raleigh Quinn, Niece Kayla Anne of Martinsburg; Uncle and Aunt of OH Jeff and Dawn Denney; Uncle Aunt of Indiana, Marty and Karen Mynheir; Aunt of Alabama, Kay Pohlman; Uncle of Louisiana, Larry Pohlman; Cousins of Ohio, Caitlin and Jacob Denny; Cousins of Alabama, Darnell Allen and Heather; Multiple friends and family of Hamilton and Lexington that he maintained close relationships with by visiting and spending time with often. He will be missed by all. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of service (1 p.m.), Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the Avance Funeral Home & Crematory, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory to his son's future, Aiden Pohlman (c/o James Pohlman, 4976 Winton Rd., Fairfield, OH 45014.) Condolences may be offered at www.avancefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 5, 2020
