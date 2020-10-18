1/
ANTON JEWSIKOW
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ANTON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JEWSIKOW, Anton Age 90 of Clayton, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020. Anton came to America after WWII and lived the American Dream. He owned and operated Delphos Body Shop for 35 years, working there with his wife. He was a great dad and husband, and enjoyed fixing things, football, fishing and boating. He enjoyed hanging out with his good friends Hans and Ingred, and brother Victor and his wife Judy. He was preceded in death by a son Larry A. Jewsikow. Survived by his wife of 70 years Ernestine, and a son Ron and his wife Holly Jewsikow of Ponce Inlet, FL, a brother Victor and his wife Judy Jewsikow of Brookville, 1 grandson Ronald Jewsikow Jr. and his wife Huiyun of NYC, and numerous other family and friends. He enjoyed being called Uncle Tony by his nephews and talking business with his grandson. Services will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 12 noon until time of services. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH 45415
(937) 274-1151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved