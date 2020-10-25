1/
ANTONIO LAINO
1929 - 2020
LAINO, Antonio


September 5, 1929 – October 18, 2020


Antonio Laino, 91, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife and family by his side on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Tony, as he was known to family and friends, was a son of Vincent Laino and Maria Laino and was born in Brooklyn, New York, on September 5, 1929. He was one of four sons and is predeceased by his two brothers, John and Angelo.

Tony served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years. He then retired and served another 20 years as a civil servant, a mail carrier in Enon. He lived in Enon with his wife, Alice, for the last 52 years. Tony married Alice Sykes in Ayr, Scotland, in 1955. Tony and Alice traveled extensively with the United States Air Force and were the proud parents of five children, who were all born in different states, the oldest of whom was born in Scotland, where he met and married his loving wife. Tony and Alice would have celebrated their 65th Wedding Anniversary on October 22, 2020.

Tony served many years as a volunteer for St. Vincent DePaul where he along with his church prepared and served a

spaghetti dinner to the residents once a month.

Tony is predeceased by his parents, Vincent Laino and Maria Laino, and by two of his brothers, John Laino and Angelo Laino. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Alice Laino, and his five children, Debra (Keith) Sullivan, Edward (Elaine) Laino, Vincent Laino, Theresa Hartley and Stephen (Heather) Laino and a brother, Vincent (Elaine) Laino of Staten Island, NY. Tony had 6 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and

numerous nieces and nephews. His church family at Our Lady Queen of Peace at WPAFB was very important to him. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, where a funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 A.M., Father Donald Moss, Celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Enon Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Antonio "Tony" Laino at Hospice of Dayton and The Animal Welfare League of Clark County. The family would like to give special thanks to Mad River Township-Enon Fire and EMS for their continued prompt responses to the home to help Tony and his family during these last few months. Your help, compassion and attentiveness to the needs of the family is greatly appreciated. The family requests masks be worn when attending the visitation and service.

Condolences may be made to the family at


www.BeltonStroup.com



Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
OCT
28
Funeral
11:00 AM
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
OCT
28
Burial
Enon Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
