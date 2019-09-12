Home

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
Antonio ODOM


1978 - 2019
Antonio ODOM Obituary
ODOM, Antonio Age 40, born October 28, 1978, departed this life unexpectedly August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Preceded in death by his father, David H. Odom. He is survived by his mother, Sadie P. Odom; siblings, Marvin (Connie) Odom, Latisha Odom, Antuan Odom (Twin), DeAndre Odom; loving children, Antuan, Antonio Jr., Alicia, TJ, Amar, Shiann, Triston; other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019
