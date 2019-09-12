|
ODOM, Antonio Age 40, born October 28, 1978, departed this life unexpectedly August 31, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Preceded in death by his father, David H. Odom. He is survived by his mother, Sadie P. Odom; siblings, Marvin (Connie) Odom, Latisha Odom, Antuan Odom (Twin), DeAndre Odom; loving children, Antuan, Antonio Jr., Alicia, TJ, Amar, Shiann, Triston; other relatives and friends. Funeral service will be held 11 am Saturday, September 14, 2019 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Visitation 9-11 am. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. Interment West Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 12, 2019