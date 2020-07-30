1/1
APHRODITE KANISTROS
KANISTROS, Aphrodite Age 94, of Centerville, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Aphrodite survived the German occupation of Greece during WWII. She came to the United States and graduated from St. Basils Academy in New York with a College Degree in Teaching. Aphrodite taught Greek School in Dayton and married Charles Kanistros. She was naturalized as an American citizen and was proud to be an American. A dedicated, strong and compassionate wife and mother. She was an active member of The Annunciation Greek Orthodox and various Greek organizations. Her love of all children and education was always evident; she was social, energetic and generous. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles; and sisters and brothers in Greece. Aphrodite is survived by her daughter & son-in-law, Stephanie & John; sons & daughters-in-law, Art & Sonya, Pete & Tara; grandchildren, Gregory, Elias & Austin. Funeral services were held Thursday, July 30, 2020, at The Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church with Father Joseph Gingrich officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 30, 2020.
