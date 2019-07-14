|
GRAY, April J. Age 34, of Kettering, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at her residence. April was a Patient Access Representative for Kettering Health Network. She was a 2002 graduate of Wayne High School, attended Kent State University & Central State University. April enjoyed traveling, painting, books, going to movies, working with young children and was an avid believer in recycling to save the environment. She is survived by her parents, William & Jerrydine Gray of Huber Heights; brother, Terrence Gray of Kettering; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 12 Noon Friday, July 19, 2019 at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1 Diamond Avenue with Bishop K. Edwin Bryant, Pastor officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the 4Ocean Movement at www.4ocean.com in April's memory.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 14, 2019