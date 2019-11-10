Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for April Laycox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

April Laycox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
April Laycox Obituary
LAYCOX (Ashmore), April Lea Age 65 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She had worked for many years at Emery Worldwide and was currently working at Wal-Mart in Englewood. April enjoyed boat riding, reading and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. She is survived by her husband of 44 years: Ernest "Ernie" Laycox, daughter: Teresa (Trent Green) Williams of MD, son: Travis (Nicole) Laycox of FL, grandchildren: Jaylynne, Brandon, Lashaun, Dylan, Preston, brothers: Phillip (Regina) Ashmore of Montezuma, Elmer (Diane) Ashmore of Bradford, sisters: Pam (Charlie) Petitijean of Versailles, Terri Studebaker of Pleasant Hill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Thelma Ashmore and brother-in-law: Butch Studebaker. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of April's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -