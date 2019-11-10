|
LAYCOX (Ashmore), April Lea Age 65 of Brookville, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. She had worked for many years at Emery Worldwide and was currently working at Wal-Mart in Englewood. April enjoyed boat riding, reading and watching her grandchildren's sporting events. She is survived by her husband of 44 years: Ernest "Ernie" Laycox, daughter: Teresa (Trent Green) Williams of MD, son: Travis (Nicole) Laycox of FL, grandchildren: Jaylynne, Brandon, Lashaun, Dylan, Preston, brothers: Phillip (Regina) Ashmore of Montezuma, Elmer (Diane) Ashmore of Bradford, sisters: Pam (Charlie) Petitijean of Versailles, Terri Studebaker of Pleasant Hill, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: William and Thelma Ashmore and brother-in-law: Butch Studebaker. Funeral Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). The family will receive friends on Monday, from 5:00 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (Pancan.org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019