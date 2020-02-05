|
CHEESMAN, Sr., Archie Lyn Age 59, of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. He was born October 23, 1960 in Middletown, OH to James and Gwendolyn (Carr) Cheesman. He was owner and operator for 20 years at Middletown Transmission, where he started working at age 16. Archie was a member of Franklin First Church of God; worked with the Shalom Homeless Program and nursing home ministry, men's fellowship breakfast, 6th-8th grade youth leader, bus ministry driver. Archie is survived by his wife of 23 years, Ketha (Donathan) Cheesman; children, Archie (Karrleah) Cheesman, Jr., Russell (Emily Hartoin) Cheesman, Ellie (Rich Finn) Carter, Logan Carter, Benjiman (Brooke) Cheesman, Morgan Donathan, Kayden Cheesman, Autumn Fugate, Austin Fugate, Amari Dotson, Rayshawn Burner; grandchildren, Nick Zeiher, Aleena Green, Corbin Cheesman, Grayson Brecheen, Archie Cheesman, Mollie Cheesman, Mya Finn; sister, Betty (Mike) Shoemaker; sister-in-law, Shari Cheesman; numerous nieces, nephews and many other loving family members. He is preceded in death by his parents; uncle and aunt, Mildred and Ben Carrington; brother, James Cheesman; sister, Cindy (Andy) Matus. Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 pm at Towne Church, 3722 Towne Blvd., Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 11:00 am with Pastor Mark Crider officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Franklin First Church of God, 704 South River Street, Franklin, OH 45005. Condolences may be made to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 5, 2020