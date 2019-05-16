|
|
WHITE, Sr., Archie Of Trotwood, departed this life Saturday, May 11, 2019. A native of Troup County, GA and a Dayton resident for 66 years. He retired from GM/ Truck & Bus after 31 years, was a former employee for the Board of Education, and a construction worker for 16 years. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Willie Bell White; daughters, Arnita (Tim) Campbell, Sharon and Angela White; sons, Marc and Archie Jr. White, all of Dayton; sisters, Johnnie L. White, Lilla Mary Richardson; 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Funeral service 12 noon Friday, May 17, 2019 at Revelation Baptist Church, 1496 Swinger Dr. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019