Home

POWERED BY

Services
House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc
2107 N Gettysburg Ave
Dayton, OH 45406
(937) 274-1693
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Revelation Baptist Church
1496 Swinger Dr
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
1496 Swinger Dr.
Resources
More Obituaries for Archie White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Archie White Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Archie White Sr. Obituary
WHITE, Sr., Archie Of Trotwood, departed this life Saturday, May 11, 2019. A native of Troup County, GA and a Dayton resident for 66 years. He retired from GM/ Truck & Bus after 31 years, was a former employee for the Board of Education, and a construction worker for 16 years. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Willie Bell White; daughters, Arnita (Tim) Campbell, Sharon and Angela White; sons, Marc and Archie Jr. White, all of Dayton; sisters, Johnnie L. White, Lilla Mary Richardson; 3 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. Funeral service 12 noon Friday, May 17, 2019 at Revelation Baptist Church, 1496 Swinger Dr. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now