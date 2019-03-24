Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
Ardell McGee Obituary
McGEE (McGhee), Ardell Age 99 of Dayton. She was born May 9, 1919 and departed March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband George R. McGee; Parents, Milton and Maddie Sturdivant; brothers, Doris, Forest, Milton, Melvin and Paul Sturdivant; Sisters, Idena Sturdivant and Elizabeth Wilburn; Sons, Nathaniel and Larry McGee; Daughter, Margaret Grigsby and Joan McGee. Survivors include her daughters, Alzenia Houston (Caregiver) and Elnora (Charles) Taylor; Son, Marion (Gerri) McGee; Loving and Devoted Granddaughter, Monica Jackson; Grandsons, Charles, Anthony, Michael, Myron Taylor, Kenneth Dexter and Marion McGee; Granddaughters, Lynn Grigsby, Belinda McGee, Sumitra Steward and Mary Ann Rice, and a host of Great Grandkids and Great-Great Grandkids, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., WEDNESDAY, March 27, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019
