McGEE (McGhee), Ardell Age 99 of Dayton. She was born May 9, 1919 and departed March 20, 2019. Preceded in death by husband George R. McGee; Parents, Milton and Maddie Sturdivant; brothers, Doris, Forest, Milton, Melvin and Paul Sturdivant; Sisters, Idena Sturdivant and Elizabeth Wilburn; Sons, Nathaniel and Larry McGee; Daughter, Margaret Grigsby and Joan McGee. Survivors include her daughters, Alzenia Houston (Caregiver) and Elnora (Charles) Taylor; Son, Marion (Gerri) McGee; Loving and Devoted Granddaughter, Monica Jackson; Grandsons, Charles, Anthony, Michael, Myron Taylor, Kenneth Dexter and Marion McGee; Granddaughters, Lynn Grigsby, Belinda McGee, Sumitra Steward and Mary Ann Rice, and a host of Great Grandkids and Great-Great Grandkids, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 1:00 p.m., WEDNESDAY, March 27, 2019 at THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: Woodland Cemetery. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019