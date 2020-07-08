1/1
Aretta TAGGART
1928 - 2020
TAGGART, Aretta Age 91, of Trenton, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Miami Valley Hospital. She was born August 4, 1928, in Morgan County, KY, to Thomas and Rhoda (Craft) Sexton. She was a homemaker and manager of Elite's Ice Cream and Candy Store in Trenton and also worked in the factory for many years. Aretta was a member of Trenton Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene. She loved her family foremost and was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved to cook, working with her flowers and crafts. Aretta is survived by her husband of 70 years, Melvin Cecil Taggart; children, Dan (Cindy) Taggart of Hamilton, Bill (Beth Callahan) Taggart of Franklin, Becky (Rick) Baker of Hamilton, Doug (Loralee McIntosh) Taggart of Trenton; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Gerri Gunderson and Loralee McIntosh. She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Wilmer, Luther, Arthur, and Ernie; sisters, Jewell, Vergie, Mary Lou and Inza. Visitation will be held Friday, July 10, 2020, from 11:00-1:00 pm at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005. A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jon Young officiating. Memorial contributions may be sent to Trenton Gracepointe Church of the Nazarene, 220 North Miami Street, Trenton, OH 45067. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com

Published in Journal-News on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
JUL
10
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home
