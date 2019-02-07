Home

Thomas Funeral Home
4520 Salem Avenue
Trotwood, OH 45416
937-274-8777
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
PLEASANT GREEN MBC
5301 Olive Rd
Ariana DOMINICK Obituary
DOMINICK, Ariana C. Age 33 of Dayton, departed this life January 30, 2019. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., FRIDAY, February 8, 2019 at PLEASANT GREEN MBC, 5301 Olive Rd., with Reverend Beverly Lee, officiating. Reverend Hence Coats, officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave. On-line condolences may also be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 7, 2019
