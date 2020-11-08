1/1
Arie POT
POT, Arie C.

88, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday,

November 3, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1932, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands; a son of the late Geert A. and Catharina C. (Swanborn) Pot.

Arie immigrated to the United States on November 1, 1956. He lived in Dayton, Ohio, for over 60 years and was a founding and life-time member of the Holland American Club in Dayton.

He is survived by his daughter: Catharina "Trina" Wohlt of Salem; grandchildren: Meghan Lawrence (Mitchell) and

Jonathan Wohlt; sister: Catharina "Carin" Willemsen of The Netherlands; brother: Geert Pot of The Netherlands; step-daughters: Jane Stachler (David) and Robin Williams (Terry); step-grandchildren: Justin Stachler (Debby), Jaime Johnson (Justin), Jennifer Syfert (Michael), Casey Williams, and Kelli Salas (Gerardo) and several nieces and nephews in The

Netherlands.

Arie was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Linda Pot; former wife: Phyllis Pot; brothers: Ben Pot and Jean Pot and sisters: Anns Vlug and Nel Pot.

Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City,

Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left

online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 8, 2020.
