POT, Arie C.
88, of Jefferson City, Missouri, passed away on Tuesday,
November 3, 2020. He was born on July 31, 1932, in Rotterdam, The Netherlands; a son of the late Geert A. and Catharina C. (Swanborn) Pot.
Arie immigrated to the United States on November 1, 1956. He lived in Dayton, Ohio, for over 60 years and was a founding and life-time member of the Holland American Club in Dayton.
He is survived by his daughter: Catharina "Trina" Wohlt of Salem; grandchildren: Meghan Lawrence (Mitchell) and
Jonathan Wohlt; sister: Catharina "Carin" Willemsen of The Netherlands; brother: Geert Pot of The Netherlands; step-daughters: Jane Stachler (David) and Robin Williams (Terry); step-grandchildren: Justin Stachler (Debby), Jaime Johnson (Justin), Jennifer Syfert (Michael), Casey Williams, and Kelli Salas (Gerardo) and several nieces and nephews in The
Netherlands.
Arie was preceded in death by his parents, wife: Linda Pot; former wife: Phyllis Pot; brothers: Ben Pot and Jean Pot and sisters: Anns Vlug and Nel Pot.
