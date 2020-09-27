ARIZONA LOCKHART

LOCKHART, Arizona "Zonie" Born October 18, 1930, in Mt. Airy, NC, to the late John and Mallory Allen Blocker, quietly departed this life to everlasting life, September 19, 2020. Arizona accepted Christ at an early age, and has been a dedicated member of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church for 50 years. She graduated from Margaret Murry Washington School, Washington, DC, as a practical nurse. She worked as an RNC at the Veterans Memorial Hospital for over 35 years. Preceded in death by her sisters, Sophronia (Timothy) Reynolds, Johnnie Mae (Charles Edward) Hemphill; brother, Hugh Lindsay (Kay) Blocker. Arizona's life will forever be cherished in the lives of her son, Jeffery (Maria) A. Lockhart, and granddaughter, Daniella, all of Highland, CA; sister, Mallory Bryant, Dayton; niece, Karen (Gerald) Bush and nephews, Jerald and Jaren, all of Noblesville, IN; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 noon Monday, September 28, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment West Memory Gardens.



