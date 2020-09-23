1/1
Arlene BROWN
BROWN, Arlene Age 67 of Beavercreek, passed away September 20, 2020. She was born January 20, 1953, in Franklin Co., Ohio, the daughter of the late Arlin and Missouri (Jenkins) LeMaster. Arlene was employed at Wright-Patterson AFB as a Contract Manager, retiring in 2017 after 42 years of service. Arlene attended Faircreek Church and enjoyed reading and shopping. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Randy; two brothers, Gene and Carlos LeMaster. She is survived by son, Rick Jessee (Trayc); two daughters, Kim (Jerry) Slaven, Jennifer Brown, nine grandchildren, Rick, James, Jacob, Tommy, Dalton, Abby, Blake, Ben, Kyler; three great-grandchildren, Paisley, Benny, Parker, Seven Siblings, Lou Nava, Ray LeMaster, Patricia Perry, Donna LeMaster, James LeMaster, Sam LeMaster, Mary Badder; cousin, Donnie Morgan, as well as extended family. A funeral service will be held on Friday September 25, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor Greg Trout officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Byron Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Faircreek Church. Condolences may be made to the family at www.BeltonStroup.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belton Stroup Funeral Home
422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road
Fairborn, OH 45324
937-879-0800
