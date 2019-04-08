COLDIRON, Arlene Janet Age 83 of Hamilton passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on April 9, 1935, the daughter of Aureal and Laura (Llewellyn) Imfeld. Arlene attended St. Stephen's Grade School and Fairfield High School. She was married to Edwin Keiper Jr. and they had three children. Arlene later married Bruce Coldiron and he preceded her in death on September 11, 2017. She was a member of The Book of Acts Tabernacle Church. Survivors include four children, Deborah (William) Amiot, Denise (Harry) Osterberger, Dawn (Jerry) Lakes, and Sean Coldiron; a sister, Carol I. Hartman; sister-in-law, Teresa Lairson; many nieces and nephews. Besides her husbands, she was preceded in death by a sister, Marian Beckman Little; a brother, Aureal Imfeld Jr. The family would like to express a special thanks to Pastor Wayne Pace, Lois Kidd, the church family at the Books of Acts Tabernacle Church, and the staff at Hospice of Hamilton. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00am Wednesday in Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. followed by Funeral Services at 12:00noon Wednesday in the Book of Acts Tabernacle Church, 3450 Chapel Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45013 with Pastor Wayne Pace officiating. Burial will be in Butler County Memorial Park. Online condolences at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary