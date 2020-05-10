|
DULLY, Arlene Age 68, of Hamilton, Ohio went home to be with the lord on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. It would be wrong to say that Arlene lost her battle with cancer because she never stopped fighting. Through her, we know what faith, brave determination and positive attitude truly look like. Arlene was born on July 26, 1951 and lived in Beaver, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John and Helen Wright. She married Denny Dully on June 23, 1973. She is survived by her children Kip Dully (Caroline Laning) and Dennis Dully (Rachel Lynch), grandson Christian Dully and brother John (Jackie) Wright. She will be missed by many cherished friends. Arlene graduated from Bowling Green State University and taught at Harrison Elementary in Hamilton School District for most of her 30 years of teaching. She was very active at the Eaton Road Church of God, serving in many different positions. She loved her dominoes' group, her Rho Mu Sisters, CWC, and traveling with family and friends to all of the fifty states and fifteen other foreign countries. Faith, family and friends were her priorities in life. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date with Reverend Dale French and Patrick Portman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Eaton Road Church of God. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on May 10, 2020