1/
ARLENE HILLING
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ARLENE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HILLING, Arlene F. Arlene F. Hilling, 73, of Springfield, passed away September 12, 2020, in her home. She was born November 21, 1946, in Springfield, the daughter of Walter and Mary Pitzer. Arlene had worked at Bosca Leather. She was a kind and loving soul who adored her children and grandchildren. Survivors include her two children, Donald Hilling (fiancée Latona Bowkamp) and Paula Hilling; grandchildren, Matthew Hilling, Julia Hilling, Jasmine Jackson, and Jalen White; great-granddaughter, Dimora; brother, Donald (Rosemary) Pitzer; special friend, Eileen Avery; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Hilling; three sisters and two brothers; and her parents. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Memorial Gathering
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
1002 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-7353
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved