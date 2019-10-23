Home

HOLT, Arlene J. Departed this life on October 17, 2019 at the golden age of 80. Arlene was born July 25, 1939 to the late Minnie Evans and Hercules Holt. She is survived by her two sisters, Karen Mitchell and Betty Wainwright; three children, Sonia Holt, Roy Hill Jr. and Ron (Leslie) Adkins; five grandchildren, Rhonda (Chris) Harris, Jasmine Adkins, Derek Dunn-Melvin, Ron Adkins II and Christopher Adkins; two great grandchildren, Jerron Thompson Jr. and Dariyah Francis; niece and nephew, Marketa Bell and Shannon Wainwright; special friend, John Hawkins; and a host of other relatives and friends. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Arlene's final wishes, her remains were donated to Wright State University's Anatomical Gift Program.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 23, 2019
