Arlene HOWARD
HOWARD, Arlene

"Sandy"

Age 84, of Hamilton, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020. She was born in

Dayton, Ohio, on July 29, 1936, the daughter of Erwin and Ruth (Zimmerman) Klenk. On June 30, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, she married Phillip A. Howard and he preceded her in death on April 12, 2011. Her greatest joy in life was being a librarian for the Hamilton City Schools.

Survivors include her four children, Kim (Bert) Sauer, Chuck (Sheryl) Howard, Beth Knapp, and Marie (Byron) Morris; nine grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and three great- great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband, she was also preceded in death by a son, Curt Howard; and a grandson, Curtis Howard II.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online register book available at


www.zettlerfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
