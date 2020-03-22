|
IMES, Arlene Frey Arlene Frey Imes, of Monroe, passed away on March 17 after bravely battling ALS. Born Arlene Edith Frey on October 17, 1937, in Winona, MN., she was the daughter of Lt. Colonel Arthur Frey and Edith Halstenrud Frey. Arlene was a graduate of Middletown High School, class of 1955. She attended Capital University and Middletown Business College. Arlene married Jim Imes in 1961. Arlene and Jim were the proud parents of two sons, Jeff and Mike. Arlene cherished her time at home raising her boys and later worked for various companies, culminating with 10 years at a local insurance agency. She was a faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church, where she was on the Altar Guild and baked communion bread for more than 25 years. Arlene was involved in many community activities: the Monroe Current Events Club, Monroe Athletic Boosters, Den Mother for Cub Scouts, volunteer for the Board of Elections, the Aronoff Center for the Arts and over 10 years and 1,000 hours of service in the Emergency Room at Middletown Hospital. Arlene was a loyal friend who loved to cook, bake, sew, entertain, play golf, and play cards. Her sons and their friends always knew to stop at the garage freezer for cookies before coming into the house. Her bright smile, quick wit, and hearty laughter were sorely missed once bulbar onset ALS made it impossible for her to speak. Arlene was a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother and loved her family deeply. She and Jim routinely drove hours to watch their grandchildrens' many sporting events in various states. She is survived by Jim, her husband of 58 years; her son Jeff Imes and his wife Anne and their daughters Emily and Allison; her son Mike Imes, his wife Kami, and their sons Luke, Evan, and Oliver; her sister Carol Sandbrink; her niece Deb Sandbrink Ranson and her husband Matt and their children Kelsey and Sean; and her nephew Scott Sandbrink and his wife Andee. The Imes family would like to express their deep gratitude to their friends and extended family, the community of Mt. Pleasant, and the many nurturing home health aides with Home Instead and who provided Jim with such support and Arlene with such loving care during her illness. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you bake a friend some cookies or you can make a donation to Zion Lutheran Church, 10 N. Breiel Blvd., Middletown, OH 45042 or to the ALS Association, Central and Southern Ohio Chapter, 1170 Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. In the interest of keeping family and friends safe there will be no visitation and there will be a private burial. At a future date when the the coronavirus is no longer a threat there will be a Memorial Service scheduled to celebrate her life. Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 22, 2020