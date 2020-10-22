1/1
Arlene ROBERTS
1949 - 2020
ROBERTS, Arlene

Age 71, of Dayton, Ohio, was born on February 13, 1949.

Arlene was known by her family and friend as "Tickey". She departed this life at Grandview Medical Center on October 13, 2020. Tickey was a loving and devoted Mother, Grandmother, sister, aunt, caregiver, and friend to all. Funeral services will be held 11:00am, Saturday October 24, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, with Reverend Lance Darnell McDade officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Final Disposition: Cremation. Arrangements entrusted to

Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
OCT
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Thomas Funeral Home - Dayton
