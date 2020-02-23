|
WALL (Wilson), Arlene L. 85, a resident of the Springfield Masonic Community, passed away on Friday morning, February 21, 2020, following several years of failing health. She was born in Springfield on February 16, 1935, the daughter of the late Ross and Helen (Shockey) Wilson. Arlene worked at Sears & Roebuck in Springfield and Toledo and later retired as a receptionist from Bonded Oil/Speedway. She and her husband, Ed enjoyed attending craft shows, flea markets and auctions. Ed preceded her in death in 2012 along with her son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Janie Wall. She is survived by her daughters, Vicki McCarty of Springfield and Tammy (Pat) Coffey of Waterville, Ohio; five grandchildren, Sara McCarty, Holly (Jay) Thomas, Tommy (Maureen) Coffey, Jimmy (Nikki) Wall, and Will (Jessica) Wall; eight great grandchildren; sisters, Alberta Pidcock and Barbara Wilson; brothers, Ralph (Carol) Wilson and Bob (Pat) Wilson; and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express their thanks to the nurses and staff of the Springfield Masonic Community for the devoted care given to Arlene. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 23, 2020