WILSON, Arlene M. Age 83 of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Burleigh, North Dakota to the late David & Elizabeth (Leno) Krein. She is also preceded in death by her husbands: Harold E. Loper in 1989 and Robert L. Wilson, Sr. in 2014. She is survived by her step-son Robert L. Wilson, Jr and his partner Pamela Schofield, Robert's 3 daughters: Megan (Joseph Doup), Laura (Michael Eonta), Maggie Wilson and their mother Deborah Wilson; sisters: Gladys Hilsendiger, Hilda Brose, Amelia Miller; brothers: Arlie Krein, David Krein and Jim Krein. She is also survived by a close friend: Karen Clark, many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at St Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, with Fr. Larry Mick Celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's name to the or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Arrangements in care of MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME KETTERING. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019