Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Sons Funeral Home
1771 E. Dorothy Lane
Kettering, OH 45429
(937) 298-6560
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene WILSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene WILSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlene WILSON Obituary
WILSON, Arlene M. Age 83 of Centerville, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Burleigh, North Dakota to the late David & Elizabeth (Leno) Krein. She is also preceded in death by her husbands: Harold E. Loper in 1989 and Robert L. Wilson, Sr. in 2014. She is survived by her step-son Robert L. Wilson, Jr and his partner Pamela Schofield, Robert's 3 daughters: Megan (Joseph Doup), Laura (Michael Eonta), Maggie Wilson and their mother Deborah Wilson; sisters: Gladys Hilsendiger, Hilda Brose, Amelia Miller; brothers: Arlie Krein, David Krein and Jim Krein. She is also survived by a close friend: Karen Clark, many nieces, nephews and other family members and friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 12, at St Leonard's Chapel, 8100 Clyo Rd., Centerville, with Fr. Larry Mick Celebrant. The family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass at the church. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's name to the or Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation. Arrangements in care of MORRIS SONS FUNERAL HOME KETTERING. Condolences may be sent to www.morris-sons.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlene's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -