ZEZZO, Arlene P. Age 87, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Village at the Greene. She was born August 20, 1931 in Girard, PA to the late Gerald & Hazel (Alexander) Rosenburg. Arlene is survived by her loving & devoted husband of the past 69 years, Lawrence Zezzo; four children, Pixie Brown (Bob), Terry Zezzo, Cynthia Siquig, Carrie Ginn (Michael) & Mia Dennis (Ted); and by numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send the family a special message, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019