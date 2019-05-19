Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home - Vandalia
139 South Dixie Dr.
Vandalia, OH 45377-2123
937-898-4634
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene ZEZZO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene ZEZZO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene ZEZZO Obituary
ZEZZO, Arlene P. Age 87, passed away Friday, May 17, 2019, at the Village at the Greene. She was born August 20, 1931 in Girard, PA to the late Gerald & Hazel (Alexander) Rosenburg. Arlene is survived by her loving & devoted husband of the past 69 years, Lawrence Zezzo; four children, Pixie Brown (Bob), Terry Zezzo, Cynthia Siquig, Carrie Ginn (Michael) & Mia Dennis (Ted); and by numerous grandchildren & great grandchildren. Services will be held at a later date. Inurnment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home (Vandalia) is in charge of arrangements. To send the family a special message, please visit www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now