|
|
THOMAS, Arleta Celeste Born October 3, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to Clarence Thomas Jr, and Rosemary McCuller. Passed away April 30, 2019 age 61. She is survived by four sons: David Thomas (Danielle), Kelvin Thomas, Chris Patterson, and Lewis Patterson, two daughters Kia Thomas, and Rashay Patterson, one brother Clarence Joseph Thomas, a special friend Henry Patterson, grandmother of 11, a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 12pm until time of service 1pm at Faith Fellowship, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio, Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on May 4, 2019