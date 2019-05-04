Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Arleta THOMAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arleta THOMAS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arleta THOMAS Obituary
THOMAS, Arleta Celeste Born October 3, 1957 in Middletown, Ohio to Clarence Thomas Jr, and Rosemary McCuller. Passed away April 30, 2019 age 61. She is survived by four sons: David Thomas (Danielle), Kelvin Thomas, Chris Patterson, and Lewis Patterson, two daughters Kia Thomas, and Rashay Patterson, one brother Clarence Joseph Thomas, a special friend Henry Patterson, grandmother of 11, a host of great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Monday, May 6, 2019 from 12pm until time of service 1pm at Faith Fellowship, 1915 S. Main St, Middletown, Ohio, Bishop David Green, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com
Published in Journal-News on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.