Home

POWERED BY

Services
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlo BARGER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlo BARGER


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arlo BARGER Obituary
BARGER, Arlo Age 80 of Fairfield passed away on Friday November 29, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1939 in Perry Co. KY the son of the late Seymore Noble and Elizabeth McIntosh. In 1995 he married Imogene Fields-Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of over 24 years Imogene Barger; three children Kane (Crystal) Barger, Lora (Steve) Reece and William "Billy" (Brittany) Hall; six grandchildren Dillon Barger, Stephen Reece, Michael Holbrook, Angel Baltimore, Luke Reece and Joanna Ross; three great grandchildren Madalynn Baltimore, Matthew Baltimore and Grady Reece; two brothers Milford Barger and Hoover Barger; his favorite nephew Kevin (Carla) Barger; and three dear friends Ernie Foister, Joe (Briana) Brown and Rick (Dawnette) Martin. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his biological father Algan Barger; one granddaughter Kelsie Rae Barger; one brother Rowland Barger; and one sister Edith Coomer. Visitation will be on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Charles Pettit officiating. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arlo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -