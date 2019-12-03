|
BARGER, Arlo Age 80 of Fairfield passed away on Friday November 29, 2019. He was born on April 3, 1939 in Perry Co. KY the son of the late Seymore Noble and Elizabeth McIntosh. In 1995 he married Imogene Fields-Hall. He is survived by his loving wife of over 24 years Imogene Barger; three children Kane (Crystal) Barger, Lora (Steve) Reece and William "Billy" (Brittany) Hall; six grandchildren Dillon Barger, Stephen Reece, Michael Holbrook, Angel Baltimore, Luke Reece and Joanna Ross; three great grandchildren Madalynn Baltimore, Matthew Baltimore and Grady Reece; two brothers Milford Barger and Hoover Barger; his favorite nephew Kevin (Carla) Barger; and three dear friends Ernie Foister, Joe (Briana) Brown and Rick (Dawnette) Martin. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. He was also preceded in death by his biological father Algan Barger; one granddaughter Kelsie Rae Barger; one brother Rowland Barger; and one sister Edith Coomer. Visitation will be on Wednesday December 4, 2019 at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 11:00AM until the time of the funeral at 1:00PM with Pastor Charles Pettit officiating. Burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. www.websterfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 3, 2019