A lifelong art teacher and beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully at home Thursday, May 16, 2019. He was 87.



Armand was born in Cleveland and moved to Dayton in the fall of 1951 to enroll in the University of Dayton. He was a leading member of the UD class of 1955 and subsequently earned a master's degree in Art Education from Miami University in Oxford.



He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957 in Germany, which offered him the opportunity to experience Europe and continue developing his passion for art and music.



Armand dedicated 32 years to the Dayton Public Schools, first as a teacher of art and humanities and later as the Supervisor of Art for the Dayton Schools. He was instrumental in creating the New Visions Museum, a hands-on experience for elementary students and the Living Arts Center, a groundbreaking after school arts program. Armand was an artist, but always a teacher first. He will be remembered as a passionate educator who loved exploring art with people of all ages.



Armand is survived by his wife of 62 years, Sally (Payne) Martino. Surviving children include Steve (Joni) and their children Ellie and Christina; Vicky Ryan (Dan) and their children Allison (Cong) and Mark; and Tom (Anne) and their daughter Erin. Armand was preceded in death by infant son, Michael. In the spirit of continued learning, he donated his body to the Wright State School of Medicine.



A celebration of Armand's life will be held from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., Thursday, May 23, in the Performing Arts Center at St. Leonard, 8100 Clyo Road, Centerville, Ohio 45458. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Friday, May 24, in the St. Leonard Chapel, 8100 Clyo Road, followed by a funeral mass at 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family encourages you to follow Armand's example and reach out to a stranger, hug someone you love, say a prayer, or maybe all three. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 19, 2019