|
|
BOYD, Arnetta Moore 91 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on February 12, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be at 12noon with Rev. Carl Hutchins officating. Interment will follow at Ferncilff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 18, 2019