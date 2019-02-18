Home

Porter-Qualls-Dunlap Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Dunlap Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Porter-Qualls-Dunlap Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
View Map
Arnetta BOYD Obituary
BOYD, Arnetta Moore 91 of Springfield, Ohio passed away on February 12, 2019 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Service will be held on Wednesday February 20, 2019 at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home 823 S. Yellow Springs St. Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00am until time of service which will be at 12noon with Rev. Carl Hutchins officating. Interment will follow at Ferncilff Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 18, 2019
