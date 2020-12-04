1/1
Arnetta MILLER
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arnetta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MILLER, Arnetta

Of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, at home. She was born January 18, 1926, in Paris, Tennessee. Left to cherish her loving memories are her daughter, Selena (Robert L.) Martin and son, Randy

(Angela) Miller, daughter-in-law, Portia Pittie, grandchildren: Tatia, Randy Jr., Robert F., Wendy, John, Julie and Joey Myers. Arnetta is preceded in death by her husband, Edward Miller, son, Larry Miller, grandson, Anthony Davidson, her parents and six siblings. She was a faithful member of Restored Life Ministries church, where she served on the Usher Board for many years.

Service for Arnetta Miller will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, 823 South Yellow Springs Street, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation will be 11:00 am until time of the service which will be private at 12:00 noon with Reverend Larry D. Coleman officiating. Social distancing protocols will be observed, and face mask will be required. Interment will follow at West Memory Gardens in Dayton, Ohio. The family wishes to extend their sincere

gratitude to Southbrook Care Center for the kind and

compassionate care provided to our mother during her

residency. We are also extremely grateful to Hospice of

Dayton and all the nurses and aides for her end-of-life care. All of you are our heroes. Arrangements entrusted to Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Porter Qualls Freeman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home
823 South Yellow Springs St
Springfield, OH 45506
(937) 325-1447
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved