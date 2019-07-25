|
RAMSEY, Arnetta Jo Age 83 of Dayton, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019. She was born in Decatur, IL to the late Joseph and Frances Blakeman. Arnetta retired from Bank One. Prior to that she worked as a waitress for Parkmoor. She enjoyed singing in church and attending Gospel Music Programs at the Coming Together Center. In addition to her parents, Arnetta was preceded in death by her siblings, Virginia Weaver, Duane Blakeman, John Blakeman, Donald Blakeman, Richard Blakeman, Audrey Fugate, and Ardith Jensen. Arnetta leaves to cherish her memory, loving children, David R. Ramsey, Donald (June) Ramsey, and Robert (Regina) Leonard, Jr.; grandchildren, Donald (Cynthia) Ramsey and Amanda Leonard; sister, Alice (Lee) Ray; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. A Celebration of Arnetta's Life will take place on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11am at Newcomer North Chapel. Visitation for one hour prior (10am - 11am). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arnetta's memory to the Coming Together Center.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 25, 2019