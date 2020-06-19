ARNOLD "Hank" ADLER II
ADLER II, Arnold "Hank" Age 77, of Centerville, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Hank is survived by his wife, Helene, of 51 years; daughter, Sharon; son, David (Jennifer); 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandson; brother, Paul (Debbie Isroff); sister, Constance Levi; many nieces, nephews and friends. A private service was held at David's Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Temple Beth Or or Crossroads Hospice. Glickler Funeral Home handling arrangements.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 19, 2020.
