EDDS, Arnold F. Age 83 of Hamilton, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Arnold was born in Lee County, Virginia on August 27, 1935 to Walter Edds and Callie (Shackelford) Edds. On March 16, 1957 in Hamilton, he married Judith Thomas. He was employed at General Motors for 20 years. When he wasn't working, he enjoyed his horses and cattle. Arnold is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judith Edds; his children, Alan Edds, Barbara Terry, Michael Edds, Rhonda Edds; two grandchildren, Dustin Terry and Christopher Edds; and his siblings, Milford Edds and Paulina (John) Morris. Arnold was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Callie Edds; and four brothers and two sisters. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 12:00 PM with John Wallen officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Memorial contributions can be made to . www.browndawsonflick.com Published in Journal-News on June 30, 2019