Arnold FARMER
FARMER, Arnold W. Age 94, passed away at his home on Monday, March 18th, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ezekiel and Mini Farmer; sisters, Betty O'Quinn and Marilyn Farmer and brothers, Hillard, Otis, Ralph, Darnell and Boone Farmer. He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jane Farmer; son, Michael (Marjorie) Farmer; daughter, Brenda Farmer; sisters, Mildred Farmer, Hilma Stuby and Elaine Viegas; brothers, Harold and Lyal Farmer and grandchildren, Melissa (Dwight) Curtis, John (Kerry) Farmer and Philip Mark Jackson Jr. Arnold retired from General Motors after 45 dedicated years of service and was a WWII Veteran. He loved fishing and being outdoors and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm on Friday, March 22nd, 2019 at Tobias Funeral Home, Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave., Dayton, OH 45420. Funeral service will take place at 1pm at the funeral home Friday with burial to immediately follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens in Xenia. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 21, 2019
