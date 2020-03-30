Home

MILLER, Arnold Lee Age 87 of South Charleston passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born to the late James and Sylvia (Cordel) Miller on May 26, 1932 in South Charleston. In addition to his parents, Arnold is preceded in death by two daughters, Carolyn Miller and Carol Peters as well as a brother, James "Eddie" Miller. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 64 years, June Miller; children: Diana (Steven) Queen and Lee (Susan) Miller; grandchildren: Shawn (Jody) Peters, Eric (Rhonda) Queen, Scotti Miller, Jamie (Ashley) Queen, Troy (Brittany) Peters, and Carley (Jared) Queen and 7 great-grandchildren. Arnold is also survived by his brother, Gary Miller and sisters, Greatis Ann Boysel and Mary (Bob) Nangle. A private graveside will be held at South Solon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be left to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 30, 2020
