SOREY, Arrisia Gaines 85, a former long-time resident of Dayton, passed on April 9, 2020, as a result of complications after surgery. Graveside services were held on Tuesday, April 13. As a teacher at Ratcliff and Blairwood Schools, Mrs. Sorey touched the lives of many boys and girls before retiring in 2003 from Jefferson Township with forty-one years of service. Mrs. Sorey had a passion for amateur radio and was a member of the OMIK Radio Association and participated in many of its activities. Many of her students remember her for keeping them on task and for the amateur radio station in her classroom, where they explored other countries, engaging in conversations with people around the world. Mrs. Sorey enjoyed her life in Dayton; however, she returned to Minden, Louisiana, her native home, following the death of her husband, Charles Henry Sorey, Sr. Loving memories of Mrs. Sorey are cherished by her brother, Walter Gaines, Jr.; three sisters, Lavern G. Cleveland, Janis G. Smith, and Sandra G. Ledet; step-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020