GAUCH (Gevedon), Arta Ann 89, passed away peacefully at on Sunday, February 10, 2019. Arta was born on November 14, 1929 in West Liberty, Kentucky, the daughter of Jesse Curtis Gevedon and Grace Francis Gevedon (Wheeler). She was survived by one sister, Betty Jo Stamper (Lon) and numerous loving nieces, nephews and other family. Arta was preceded in death by her mother and father, dear son, Wilmer David Martin II, loving husband, Richard Gauch, 3 sisters, Wanda Mayab (Elzie), Nell Gevedon (Curt), Mabel Hyatt (Wade), 3 brothers, Charles Gevedon (Versy), Woodrow Gevedon and Walter Gevedon (Betty). Arta retired from William Bailey after many years of service as a machinist. She was an active member of Rockway Lutheran Church of Springfield. After retirement, Arta enjoyed league bowling, dancing, traveling abroad, singing, gardening and visiting with her loving family and friends. Thank you to her family and friends who have been supportive, your love and presence will always be remembered. She will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her. To know Arta was to love her. Funeral services were held Friday, February 15th at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens with Reverend William O. Schwochow officiating. Burial followed in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Arrangements were handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.